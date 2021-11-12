As the year ends, thank you

Dear Friend of the Chahinkapa Zoo,
History!
2021 is a special year for me, marking my 30th anniversary at Chahinkapa Zoo. Some things remain very vivid in my mind as if I was that 31-year-old looking for an opportunity in the animal care field. Zookeeper Doug Herrick was most receptive to get the help of a new volunteer.
Shortly after I was hired as a part time keeper and, as the saying goes, “The rest is history.” And what a wonderful history. The Chahinkapa Zoo flourished through the years in animal care and welfare, exhibitry, veterinary excellence and guest services. Together these make a superior zoological experience for you and your family. As always my fondest memories are those involving peoples’ connection to wildlife. The smiles, the questions, the interactions make our work worthwhile.
Teamwork!
It takes a lot of good folks to make a successful team! And you are a big part of our support system. Each time you visit a reputable zoo or aquarium you are making a difference in our natural world! Our planet counts on you as much as we do! Ways to help include: volunteerism, memberships, donations and special projects.
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale and Wahpeton City Council approved funding for three animal habitat projects in 2021! We are most grateful. Seeing the cheetahs in their new space is delightful. The fossa building is in mid project, and the old tiger den is torn down with a new structure coming before winter. Thank you!
Partners!
Chahinkapa Zoo is licensed by the USDA and North Dakota Animal Board of Health. We have many conservation partners and we continue to provide excellent care for the animals and offer superior experiences for our thousands of visitors. Our commitment to support local, regional and global conservation efforts is at its highest. The Chahinkapa Zoo Association and management look forward to new ventures.
Zoo operations are primarily funded by donations, fundraisers and admissions including memberships. The Chahinkapa Zoo Association asks you to please consider a tax deductible gift this year end. Any giving level is appreciated and will be used for daily operations of Chahinkapa Zoo. If you would like to meet with me or a member of our Board of Directors about zoo needs or operations please contact us as we are most happy to visit with you. The Chahinkapa Zoo Association and management look forward to new ventures.
Donations can be mailed to:
Chahinkapa Zoo
Year End Giving Campaign
PO Box 1325
Wahpeton, ND 58074
A gift receipt and letter will be mailed for your records. We thank you in advance for your care and support. Warmest wishes to you and your family this holiday season!
Very Sincerely,
Kathy Diekman
Kathy Diekman is director of Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton.
