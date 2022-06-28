It’s hard to believe that 2022 is already half gone. We’re all busy enjoying summer, watching baseball and going to the lake, but let’s take a minute to notice the amazing businesses in our community that make a difference every day. It’s time to start thinking about the 2022 Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Awards. Each year at our annual meeting we recognize area businesses for their contributions to the Wahpeton and Breckenridge community. These businesses are nominated by the citizens of the community and voted on by the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors each December. Nominations for these awards will open in November. Watch our Facebook page and website for more information on that but we just wanted you to keep these categories in mind as you go about your day-to-day activities.
Mark Werre Award: This award goes to a person, group or organization who has displayed conspicuous service and dedication to the community.
Spark Plug Award: This award goes to a Chamber member business or person that has shown an extra “spark” of enthusiasm for our community. This is typically a new business.
Non-Profit of the Year Award: This award goes to a non-profit business who has inspiring vision, has fostered collaboration and embodied community service as demonstrated throughout their good work in the community.
Chamber Service Award: This award goes to a Chamber member who proactively demonstrated extraordinary enthusiasm for our organization through volunteerism and participation in Chamber activities and/or committees.
Lifetime Achievement Award: The purpose of this award is to give recognition to a Chamber member business or person who has been a dedicated and positive force in the Wahpeton Breckenridge Business Community for several decades.
Business of the Year: This award is given to a business who shows outstanding leadership, business acumen, and professionalism within our community.
Please keep these awards in mind and submit your nominations beginning in November. The awards will be presented at our annual meeting in February 2023.
LISA KUNKEL is Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.
