Genetic diseases are a tough customer to treat because they are hardwired into our DNA.
Those who suffer from a genetic disease have a blueprint that was constructed incorrectly in some small way. Because of this, they are left to endure the disease with their only option being management of symptoms. When CRISPR came along, it presented scientists with a unique opportunity to potentially cure genetic diseases. But, is CRISPR really the magical cure we’ve been waiting for? Potentially.
CRISPR originates from the immune systems of bacteria. It is bacteria’s built in biological virus-hunter. To make the complicated simpler we are going to think of CRISPR as a computer program designed to do two important things; hunt viruses and remember them.
A virus infects a bacterial cell and CRISPR’s alarm bells sound. The virus-hunter part of CRISPR’s code whirs into action and sets its sights on the virus’ genetic material. Once it’s close enough to the virus, CRISPR whips out its protein scissors and chops up the virus’ DNA. This renders the virus completely useless and entirely harmless to the bacteria.
The virus-hunter side then shuts down and CRISPR’s record keeper code activates. Pushing up its glasses, the record keeper picks out a piece of viral DNA and incorporates it into CRISPR’s genome. The record keeper can now use that piece to monitor for the virus in the future. When it finds a match, CRISPR will recognize the virus and cut it up.
The key component of CRISPR is its capability to be reprogrammed. CRISPR is the first cellular machinery scientists have harnessed that can be programmed to find a particular piece of DNA, which is why it is so revolutionary.
Scientists can alter the CRISPR program code to find any specific set of DNA. They simply give the record keeper the match to the piece of DNA they want to locate or alter and off CRISPR goes. The virus-hunter takes the record keeper’s information, finds the section of DNA, and cuts it. CRISPR is essentially a highly specific search engine wielding a pair of very sharp scissors.
With genetic diseases, which are caused by mutations in DNA, CRISPR is scientists’ first real shot at curing people. CRISPR can be programmed to find the mutation, cut it out, and trigger a cell’s built in repair systems to fix the DNA.
The current process is to first remove some of the cells the disease affects. CRISPR is then used to fix the mutated section of the cells’ DNA. The cells will then be able to function normally along with their daughters. The cells are then injected back into the person and left to proliferate. The hope is that the new normal cells will overpower the defective cells to leave the person symptom free.
Curing someone completely is still beyond scientists’ capabilities because much is still left unknown. So, it isn’t yet the miracle cure we hoped for but the future still holds promise. In 2019, the first human trials using CRISPR based treatments began in order to look at their ability to fight cancer and blood disorders. As research continues, many remain hopeful that CRISPR will be as magical as anticipated.
Sources
Tomas Rodriguez , MD/PhD Candidate in the Sontheimer Lab in the RNA Therapeutics Institute at UMass Medical School; Tomas.rodriguez@umassmed.edu; 916-832-8837
https://jb.asm.org/content/200/7/e00580-17; Article published in the Journal of Bacteriology in 2018, Title: History of CRISPR-Cas from Encounter with a Mysterious Repeated Sequence to Genome Editing Technology, Authors: Yoshizumi Ishino, Mart Krupovic, and Patrick Forterre
https://www.broadinstitute.org/what-broad/areas-focus/project-spotlight/crispr-timeline; Published by the Broad Institute, titled CRISPR Timeline
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/crispr-gene-editor-first-human-clinical-trials; Published in Science News in August 2019, Title: CRISPR Enters its First Human Clinical Trials, Author: Tina Hesman Saey
