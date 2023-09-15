Police keep us accountable

Lloyd Omdahl

The North Dakota civic community – especially county auditors – heaved a sigh of relief when the sponsoring committee of a restrictive voting proposal was withdrawn from the office of the Secretary of State.

The move averted the unnecessary waste of thousands of dollars of state and county money. The effort proved to measure sponsors that elections are more complicated than they had thought. For them, it was a learning lesson.



LLOYD OMDAHL is a political columnist and former North Dakota Lieutenant Governor.

