In a funny twist of fate, this is my 99th column for Coffee with the Cities, and just last night Aaron Judge, Yankees outfielder and number 99, hit his 62nd home run of the year, setting a new American League record previously held by North Dakota’s own Roger Maris. I’m a bit bummed that a NoDak native no longer holds the record, but Judge is a good guy, a good player, and a Yankee. Which means that the AL home run record has been held by a Yankee for the last 95 years.
And how’s this for more number fun: Maris hit 61 home runs in 1961, which means he held the record for … 61 years!
So, as baseball moves to the Fall Classic and the leaves have begun to change and fall, I start thinking about what’s coming up. But before I get there, I should mention that the rescheduled Classy and Classic Car Show was a hit last Thursday. There were 85 entrants, two food vendors, a petting zoo, some wind, and a lot of people milling around downtown. Thanks for Smith Motors for sponsoring the event. I was very happy to see so many people enjoying the nice weather and taking in a fun event.
You may have heard that we’re expanding Holiday Lane this year. It will be longer (in length, not time), with more lights and decorations. There will be a Santa House and a schedule in which Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making appearances. How fun is that? And if you’re a non-profit and want to use the house on open evenings, please contact me at city hall to discuss.
We also have an FM transmitter so you can listen to classic Christmas songs as you watch the trees dance. I’m excited about what it will look like when all’s said and done, and as always, I hope it brings holiday spirit to the community.
Don’t worry, I didn’t forget about the community tree at Heritage Square, the annual tree lighting event, or the lights on Dakota Avenue and the library lawn. If you know me, you know the holidays will be in full swing by the time Thanksgiving rolls around. Keep your eyes and ears open for dates and times as we get ready for another dazzling season.
Chris DeVriesis Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
