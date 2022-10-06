In a funny twist of fate, this is my 99th column for Coffee with the Cities, and just last night Aaron Judge, Yankees outfielder and number 99, hit his 62nd home run of the year, setting a new American League record previously held by North Dakota’s own Roger Maris. I’m a bit bummed that a NoDak native no longer holds the record, but Judge is a good guy, a good player, and a Yankee. Which means that the AL home run record has been held by a Yankee for the last 95 years.

And how’s this for more number fun: Maris hit 61 home runs in 1961, which means he held the record for … 61 years!



