March and early April are opportune times to trim trees. A sharp hand pruner and saw are all you need.
Trees will recover quickly as spring growth starts. Deciduous trees like ash, hackberry, basswood and honeylocust benefit. Expect sap bleeding with maples. That is OK.
A nicely trimmed tree is a branched trunk and limb art sculpture. Don’t remove more than a third of the canopy. The roots, branches and leaves feed and nourish each other.
Remove suckers at the base. They are robbing energy desirable for the overhead canopy. Flowering crabs have vertical suckers on branches that should be pruned.
Trim downward growing branches except on weeping trees. If a branch is headed towards the ground, it is losing the battle for sunlight. Forests do this naturally. We are trying to copy the forest.
Trim back to the thick branch collar on the trunk. If the branch is large, remove it in pieces so it will not peal down important bark. Do not leave stubs. Bad insect guys will live in the dead wood. A good recovery cut eventually looks like a donut surrounding the wound.
We have had success trimming sooty looking black knot from Schubert chokecherry trees. Some will say the tree is facing quick imminent death but we have added lots of years to infected chokecherries, including the Rosewood / 16th Avenue tree that sure looked beautiful with Christmas lighting this past winter.
Dormancy is a good time to see dead branches and take them out. If two branches rub, take out the thinner, weaker companion. Desirably, deciduous trees have a single leader. Leave the leader with the best upward growth. Look in the canopy for hangers (damaged branches from last summer’s windstorms).
Well-shaped deciduous trees have a scaffolding branching pattern from its trunk, like a good climbing tree. U-shaped branch unions are strong, V-shaped are not. Ash are challenging because they have lots of V-crotches.
Trim trees so the lower branches are at least 8’ above sidewalks. Be considerate of walkers, bicyclists and runners. If branches are overhanging the streets and hampering snow removal equipment, they should be trimmed, too. Remove any branches blocking street signs. This is important for safety.
Shrubs like red-twig dogwood and golden ninebark can be trimmed to the ground and will replenish with new growth from their roots. Wait util after lilacs bloom or you will miss the flowers and their sweet spring fragrances.
Trimming evergreens is an individual choice. If size needs to be restricted, trim the new year’s candles that are bright green. Sometimes lower branches die and can be removed. This is common with pines that eventually have both conifer and deciduous qualities. Some will remove all the lower branches for easier lawn mower maintenance.
The largest Scotch pine in North Dakota located at the northeast side of the Chahinkapa Park campground show these qualities with alligator-like orange, copper colored bark.
Tree trimming is best done when trees are young and manageable. They can become stressed in green turf, sidewalk and street boulevard environments. Be like Mother Forest to them.
