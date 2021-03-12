We had a lot of fun Tuesday when 44 attendees enjoyed Bear Class! It was an opportunity for people to spy the bears in their dens. Although groggy, they have been up most of these nice days. They were receptive to folks coming in and taking a peek. At the very least they seemed to not mind the visitors.
As far as zoo staff went we truly enjoyed the group of eager participants! It is our pleasure to offer these workshops because they draw enthusiastic folks from near and far. There is nothing we like better than sharing wildlife stories.
Bears are many people’s favorite animal. They are featured in children’s books, nature shows, and campfire talks. There are eight major species of bears including the American black bear, Asiatic black bear, Sloth bear, Malayan sun bear, Spectacled bear, Polar bear, Brown bear, and Giant panda (which only a decade ago was first classified as a member of the bear family).
There are several different kinds of some of these. For instance the brown bear group includes the European brown bear, Alaskan brown bear, Kodiak bear, Himalayan snow bear, Syrian bear, Asiatic brown bear, and grizzly bear.
Grizzly bears are named for the grizzled look of their fur that is lighter colored at the ends. The shoulder hump that distinguishes this bear from other ursine species is evidence of strong muscles used for digging.
Chahinkapa Zoo Grizzly Bears Coco and Copper came to the zoo in 2007 from the USFWS in Montana. They were orphaned when their mother was killed by a train. People started feeding the bears and then realized this to be the very dangerous activity that it is, not to mention illegal. The bears were placed with us in lieu of being destroyed.
This is not an unusual management tool as bears that are not afraid of humans end up in camp sites and housing areas causing a threat to humans. So the lesson is “DO NOT FEED THE WILDLIFE”, this warning is not a suggestion, IT IS THE LAW. Chahinkapa Zoo’s collection includes 25 percent rescue animals. We participate through our partnership and requirements with USFWS, ND Game and Fish and the ND Animal Board of Health.
This class “bearly” covers all that we have to offer this summer! Stay tuned for 2021 season workshops, presentations, and zoo school.
Conservation through Education,
Kathy
