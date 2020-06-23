Members of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce know how important it is to build relationships with the people they serve as well as members of the community.
Are you looking for an opportunity to help build these relationships and learn more about what’s happening in the Twin Towns? Becoming a Twin Town Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador may be exactly what you are looking for.
Being a Chamber Ambassador is a great way to learn about area businesses and connect with other members of the community. It will help you to educate others about your business and it’s also a wonderful way to show your support of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge community and the Chamber.
Chamber Ambassadors meet the second Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the chamber office, 1505 11th St. N., Wahpeton. As a group we talk about what’s going on in our community and reach out to new businesses, expanding businesses or any business that is undergoing a change.
We work with the businesses to set up times for our group to stop by for a visit to spotlight what they are doing. These visits usually take only about 15 minutes and start with some Q&A and end with a group photo. The business owners are given a “Thanks for Making it Happen” certificate and also the business cards of all the Chamber Ambassadors.
As a Chamber Ambassador, you will also help with our annual Business After Hours event. This year’s event will be held in October at the Wahpeton Event Center. Area businesses set up booths to showcase what they have to offer. It’s a great networking opportunity.
If you are interested in joining our fun, energetic group and would like to help us celebrate the milestones of the business community of Wahpeton-Breckenridge please give me a call at 701-642-8744 or drop me an email at lisa@wahpetonbreckenridgechamber.com. I will be happy to visit with you further about becoming a Chamber Ambassador.
