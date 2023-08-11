Police keep us accountable

Lloyd Omdahl

The Pied Piper is back, hoping that taxpayers will sign petitions to place a repeal of the property tax on the ballot in 2024.

Repealing the property tax was soundly defeated 10 years ago, attracting only 25% of the vote. Since nothing has changed since 2012, local governments are being forced to go through the cost of informing citizens a second time.



LLOYD OMDAHL is a political columnist and former North Dakota Lieutenant Governor.

