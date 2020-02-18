What is the Chamber? Our mission statement is, “To promote the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area through the enhancement of community growth and business development.”
There are benefits of being a Chamber member and benefits of what we do:
1. Being a Chamber member helps support retail sales in the community. The Chamber hosts events that are designed to promote local shopping by bringing people to our community and by encouraging local residents to keep their dollars invested here at home. Our hope is to create more traffic to the Wahpeton Breckenridge area for continued economic growth and development. Your membership dollars are reinvested back into the community and used to offset costs for our events.
2. We as the Chamber support and shop from our Chamber member businesses and we encourage our Ambassadors and board members to do the same.
3. The Chamber is here to help your business with any promotions or events that you may have. We can do so through advertising on social media, our newsletters and our websites. We can also help with any printing that you may need done for fliers.
4. We will also be offering Lunch and Learns to our members, free of charge. You may bring your own lunch or we can provide one, for a charge. The first Lunch and Learn will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Please register on our Facebook page as space is limited. Topics will vary each month.
We continue to strive to bring foot traffic to our Twin Towns and work on continued growth. We are also here to inform people of all the services our community has to offer. We want people to be aware of everything that’s available to them right here in our area.
Business spotlights and community mixers help keep people educated on what businesses are here and what they do. We are continually coming up with new events to get the word and to draw people into our wonderful community. We encourage feedback and recommendations from our Chamber members to help meet their needs to maintain continued growth.
If you or anyone from your business is looking to be a part of all these events and great things happening, we are looking for Ambassadors as well. For more information, please contact me. I would love to discuss the opportunity with you. We meet monthly on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in the Chamber board room. There is a fee to join, and it is a great way to connect with new people. It an give you a great networking opportunity.
We are working on making our Retail Committee stronger and would love to hear your ideas about what we can do to enhance our community. The Twin Town Business Partners group meets the first Wednesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. in the Chamber office. To receive reminders about the meetings, contact the Chamber office.
We look forward to the many fun events planned for the next year and also for your input. Please contact us anytime and feel free to let us know how we can assist. Thanks for your continued support.
