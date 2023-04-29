Benefits of gardening are endless
The bountiful harvest of a community garden in the fall awaits its fresh future. 

There are many reasons why gardening is one of the most popular outdoor leisure activities.

People who live in the Red River Valley are fortunate to have rich, fertile topsoil that produces bumper harvests. Glacial sediments deposited during the last ice age created dirt that is rich in nutrients and organic matter. Everything grows well – tubers like carrots and potatoes, vines like watermelon and cantaloupe, legumes like green beans, fruits like tomatoes, even okra.



Wayne Beyer is the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.

