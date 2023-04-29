Benefits of gardening are endless

There are many reasons why gardening is one of the most popular outdoor leisure activities.
People who live in the Red River Valley are fortunate to have rich, fertile topsoil that produces bumper harvests. Glacial sediments deposited during the last ice age created dirt that is rich in nutrients and organic matter. Everything grows well – tubers like carrots and potatoes, vines like watermelon and cantaloupe, legumes like green beans, fruits like tomatoes, even okra.
My childhood farm, located a couple miles west of Brushvale, Minnesota, included a large garden to feed seven hungry children. Much of the tasty garden produce, especially sweet green peas shelled from pods, did not make it to the kitchen for our old-fashioned Bohemian mother.
Gardening is multi-generational. Grandsons Jack and George helped plant “peaches and cream” sweet corn kernels this spring and it is delightful to see their green fingered creations — stalks emerging from a single small seed. Elders like myself enjoy gardening for a lifetime.
Gardening is super physical exercise for health. All the major muscle groups – legs, arms, hands, shoulders, neck, back and abdomen get stronger from digging, weeding, hoeing and picking. Hundreds of calories are burned to keep you active for healthy weight.
Gardens are art-like. Some plant gold marigolds around borders for beautification, pollinators and pest control. Picturesque scenes are created with the variety of colors, textures, shapes and plant growth. Rotate vegetables each year to reduce diseases and balance soil nutrients.
All the senses are invigorated. Who can resist rubbing your index finger and thumb on herbs like basil and cilantro for the minty aromas? Life skills like hard work and patience are learned.
It feels good to garden. After a day at the office and computers, or any day really, I looked forward to biking to the community gardens to escape, breathe fresh air, partner with nature, tan from Vitamin D loaded sunlight and get dirt under my fingernails. Weeds were hoed regularly as they are nasty if you fall behind.
Mulching around plants with grass clippings, compost or mulch minimizes weeds, cools the soil and maintains moisture. Gardens should get about an inch of rain a week. If Mother Nature was dry, five-gallon buckets of water dipped from the Red River were irrigated on the roots.
Homegrown garden produce supports a healthy diet. So many vegetables and fruits do well in our full-sun gardens, even those in planting pots on apartment balconies. Parks-Recreation supported an Eagle Scout project to add a wheelchair-accessible raised bed at Siena Court for seniors. There is always a way. A safe gardening season is mid-May to mid-October.
Kale is lettuce with attitude. Leaves can be cut all summer and fall. I ate it as a green salad, garnished with other vegetables like carrots or fruit from the park orchards, including honeyberry, sour cherries, apples, currant and Juneberries.
Zucchini was never given away. Wife Joan made too good of scrumptious bread with chocolate chips, zoodles with shrimp, roasted cheesy chips and grilled vegetable medleys with eggplant, onions, carrots and broccoli.
Gardens can be nourishing year-round with food preservation. Tomato soup frozen in plastic zippered storage bags and spicey, cubed pickled red beets are a couple favorites.
Be curious and try new plants. Artichokes are native to the Mediterranean but like Dakota summers. Their leaves taste like green celery nut pudding when dipped in garlic butter and gleaned through your teeth.
Social and mental health benefits from gardening. Many friendly conversations were had with fellow generous gardeners. I looked forward to getting kohlrabi from Carol Formaneck and peas from Jean Gulden. If my 90-year-old Aunt Rita Terfehr bicycled by, she got her pick. Some gardeners donate produce to the Food Pantry.
Any horticulturist will advise about gardening – “Can it get any better?”
Wayne Beyeris the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.