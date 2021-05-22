Best wishes, Kristine

Her address reads Cayuga and her employment is Tewaukon, NWR. But, Kristine Askerooth is no stranger to Wahpeton and the Chahinkapa Zoo! I met Kristine nearly 25 years ago when partnering on a wildlife project with the USFWS. I knew right away she is indeed an asset to the conservation world.
With high energy, compassion, and a “nothing is impossible” attitude, Kristine has lead many projects in our region and throughout North Dakota. Next month, Kristine leaves her job at Tewaukon NWR after 31 years and is headed for Valentine NWR in Nebraska. We wish her the very best and know that Valentine is fortunate to have this impressive woman join their team. We on the other hand will experience a void.
In addition to her many duties as refuge biologist, Kristine is co-founder of Blue Goose Days! We are sometimes our own best cheerleaders and I recall our delight in coining the phrase, “Refuges and Zoos — Your Conservation Connection.” The year was 2003, which marked the National Wildlife Refuge Centennial honoring the first refuge established by an executive order by President Theodore Roosevelt and we were celebrating across the nation. It was the groundbreaking ceremony of our USFWS sponsored walkthrough waterfowl habitat gracing the north zoo. The event special guests included zoo directors from ND and SD, Janet Daly of USFWS Washington D.C. and Governor Hoeven. We donned construction hard hats with a blue goose logo on each. Blue Goose Days began!
Habitat Heroes was another program of collaboration and I will never forget the volunteers cutting out 500 capes from plastic tablecloths so that every child could be a hero for the day. Kristine’s own parents were recruited for many of these tasks and would drive from Denver just to lend a hand. Through the years many ventures took place due to Kristine and those inspired by her vigor. Kristine was instrumental in forming the Prairie Pothole Partners (PPP), friends of the refuge non-profit and hundreds of programs on site at Tewaukon through the years. It is with heavy heart and much appreciation that I say goodbye to a colleague and dear friend.
Saturday, June 5 is Kristine’s last official Blue Goose Day event with us. Other refuge friends will carry the ball and do a good job. We are all hopeful that Kristine will visit us often. In the meantime she remains in our hearts as a favorite Habitat Hero! Godspeed!
