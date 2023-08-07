Testifying before the U.S. House Oversight Committee on July 31, Devon Archer allegedly claimed that his former business partner, Hunter Biden, trafficked in the "illusion of access" to his father, then vice-president Joe Biden.

Republicans took a victory lap on Archer's testimony, saying it proves the "Biden brand" played a key role in various corrupt dealings, up to and including multi-million dollar bribes to the "Biden crime family."



Tags