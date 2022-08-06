Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Bill Grosz, dating back to 1962-1974 terms, was the most senior Wahpeton Park Board commissioner alumni until his recent death.

Bill was an articulate, intelligent and understanding Wahpeton leader who knew the big picture. He always maintained an interest in parks-recreation and would stop by our office to catch up and lend his incredible insights. He often referred to the intrinsic values of public recreation under the guise of the “science of recreation.”



Tags

Load comments