Bill Grosz, dating back to 1962-1974 terms, was the most senior Wahpeton Park Board commissioner alumni until his recent death.
Bill was an articulate, intelligent and understanding Wahpeton leader who knew the big picture. He always maintained an interest in parks-recreation and would stop by our office to catch up and lend his incredible insights. He often referred to the intrinsic values of public recreation under the guise of the “science of recreation.”
Bill was a friend and disciple of R.J. Hughes, who bequeathed Chahinkapa Park, Bois de Sioux Golf Course and Richland County Historical Museum in various ways to Wahpeton and served as a park board commissioner from 1952-1970. Respect was quite evident as Bill referred to “Mr. Hughes” and followed in his shadow to enrich Wahpeton.
It was a pleasure to see Bill and his wife Mary Anne at Siena Court in recent years during Art4Life /Music4Life. No doubt he was reminiscing about the value of recreation, art and music to enhance the quality lives of seniors as smiles were observed often. He was always a gracious person who appreciated the involvement of parks-recreation.
There were plenty of park projects during Bill’s regime – zoo, campground, picnic shelters, sports fields and courts, swim pool, sledding hill, skating pond and more. But the “why” of park facilities and recreation programs was what mattered to Bill.
Bill was a giant in the pharmacy profession so he understood the value of health. Parks-recreation has always been an active player in the public health scene.
Sometimes the best Rx prescription by a medical doctor could simply be “spend time in a park.” Physical fitness supporting healthier, longer lives like Bill enjoyed are positive results. Stress reduction and lower blood pressure benefit from leisure time spent in parks.
In addition to physical health, mental well-being, accessibility for citizens of all ages and stages, community infrastructure and economic development are features of a strong parks-recreation program. Businesses want to be where people want to be.
Many events and celebrations are held in public parks that do cities proud. Baseball/softball tournaments, music festivals, July 4 fireworks, Music in the Park and Blue Goose Days are among them. Parks bring people together. Special events attract out-of-town people, the best social capital and fresh, new money. Take care of the locals and welcome the visitors.
Parks are gathering areas for young people. Dating back to Bill’s days, old-timers often professed to spending most of their youthful days “in the park.” Great that kids met at the park! Where else would a parent want their children to be?
Parks are environmental stewards. In Wahpeton, much of the park system borders the Red and Bois de Sioux Rivers. The Chahinkapa Park ponds are a former meandering Red River trail that eventually straightened. Forested riparian buffers border the rivers. Trees were planted as investments, like North Dakota’s largest Scotch pine located in the zoo.
Bill felt that parks were public infrastructure to make Wahpeton a highly livable city. He looked at youth recreation activities as learning opportunities for teamwork, thoughtful deliberation and mindful release, available to all people regardless of their economic status.
Chahinkapa Park has been a longtime nature preserve providing habitat for wood ducks, pileated woodpeckers, belted kingfishers, bats and hooded mergansers among challenged wildlife that have thrived here. Believe it or not, giant Canada geese, now with healthy populations nationwide, were once rare and helped back by a Wahpeton flock. The parks allow people to connect with nature.
Wahpeton citizens are proud of Chahinkapa Park. It dates back to the Park Board years of Bill Grosz and others who developed this sense of public pride.
Wayne Beyeris the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director
