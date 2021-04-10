Why watch birds in the Twin Towns? Well, it is a fantastic leisure activity that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home looking out a window. Consider backyard bird feeders to attract many species of colorful birds.
Black oil sunflower seeds are an easy choice to satisfy the appetites of local and migrating birds. Black-capped chickadees and white-breasted nuthatches are loyal year-round birds who should be rewarded for their northern climate presence.
Chickadees are busy urban birds that greet you with “fee bee” calls that can easily be imitated with whistling. They are so tame that some people are able to train them to hand-feed.
White-breasted nuthatches, slate gray with a white face, entertain you by their incredible climbing habits. They hop headfirst down our large elm tree with their extra-long hind toe claw.
There was an upsurge in red-breasted nuthatches this winter. They are smaller with a rust-red breast and belly. Bird populations are often cyclical.
Dark-eyed juncos are migrating through on their way to nest in the Arctic. Some stay in North Dakota and Minnesota during winter months and are welcome around bird feeders as they feed on the ground, cleaning up after messy eating birds. Their slate gray chests offer colorful variety and they often hop on our backyard deck.
Niger seed sacks are good food options for finches. Our southeast corner of North Dakota is at the extreme north edge of their year-round range. Goldfinches are drab colored during winter months but males will soon be changing to taxi-cab yellow during the spring breeding season. They have a very noticeable up-and-down flight pattern and if there are any thistle patches, finches will be around.
Millet was once a popular bird feed but it attracts messy house sparrows who have proven they have plenty of other food options by their large populations.
Look carefully at the sparrows migrating through the Twin Towns. White-throated sparrows have a showy white throat patch. White-crowned sparrows show off a black-and-white striped crown. Harris sparrows are larger with black on top of their heads, nape and neck. Chipping sparrows have a distinctive rusty crown who love eating tree seeds that fall onto streets.
Suet feeders attract woodpeckers. Distinguish downy and hairy woodpeckers by their size. Downy woodpeckers have a red mark on the back of their head. So do hairy woodpeckers but once you’ve seen a few you can distinguish their larger size, especially a longer beak.
We are fortunate to have a healthy population of pileated woodpeckers, especially in dead trees along the rivers. The males have large red heads. They sound like a carpenter at work when they hammer away, excavating large holes for insects, like our box elder tree.
Grape jelly or orange slices can be used to attract Baltimore orioles soon. Who wouldn’t want flaming orange birds accented by their black heads and backs?
Northern cardinals have a decent population in the Twin Towns and we have been blessed by them at our bird feeder. We are at the northern tip of their year-round range, though they seem to disappear during winter months, likely to better habitat in nearby forests. It is fun to imitate their “birdy-birdy-birdy” whistling calls.
Mourning doves have returned and they “coo-coo-coo” from highline wires and tree branches. They are fawn and light gray colored. Many times I have seen their flimsy platform nest of twigs with a couple white eggs. Eurasian ring-collared doves have leap-frogged from Florida over many years to have a presence in the Twin Towns. They frequent many local bird feeders. Look for a distinctive black ring on the back of its neck.
There is a strong population of wood ducks along the rivers and on Chahinkapa Park ponds. The male is beautiful like Rembrandt painting a duck with a vision of the most amazing colors ever. Ornamental bronze, red, rust and tan are dabbled with striking white and black. Their squealing call as they fly away have welcomed us into spring.
Bird watching is the largest spectator sport in America! We are fortunate of have many of the bird stars right here to watch them every season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.