My childhood love of birds was pretty intense and gave me the first subject I wanted to study. Hearing various birds mentioned by poets also really piqued my interest in poetry, and now, late in my life, I realize I could do pretty well on “Jeopardy” on the topic, poets and their birds. Here are a few of the verses whose birds still sing to me.

Robins were, I think., the first birds I heard serenaded: Dig these: "Poor little robin, walkin', walkin' walkin to Missouri/ He can't afford to fly. Got a tear drop in his eye." or "Oh he rocks in the treetop all day long/ Rockin' and boppin' and a singin' his song/ All the little birds on Jay Bird Street/ Hear Rockin' Robin goin' tweet, tweet, tweet/ Rockin' Robin, tweet, tweedily deet. Hey rockin' Robin we're really gonna rock tonight."



Tags