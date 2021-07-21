In telling of my dear mentor Rufus Bellamy’s talents and foibles, I came across some really interesting members of his famous family. His father, Francis Rufus Bellamy, was a very prominent publisher and past editor of the New Yorker in 1933, as well as authoring and editing numerous other publications.
Rufus’ mom, Virginia Woods Bellamy, was a major authority on knitting, and her book published in 1952 was a definitive source of cutting-edge knitting techniques. I plan to discuss her talents as a fine poet in a separate column to come. But I’d like to touch here on perhaps the most notorious of Rufus' ancestors, Black Sam Bellamy, “ The Prince of Pirates.”
Back in the 80’s when divers discovered the wreckage of Black Sam’s galley, the Whydah, I asked Rufus if he was related to the pirate. Rufus, never one to brag about anything, told me that yes, Black Sam was a distant relative, albeit his immediate family down-played the fact. I pointed out to him that I had well-known ancestors I wasn’t too proud of either: mainly that one of the two Charles Pinkneys prominent South Carolinian politician had, like Jefferson, been a slave owner. The other Charles was a passionate abolitionist.
At any rate, here are just a few facts I uncovered by my daughter's Googling Sam Bellemy and his Whydah. He was born in England and learned sailing in the British navy. In the year and a half of his greatest raiding activity he captured over 50 other ships and claimed the Whydah for his own. He earned the reputation for being sort of Robin Hood of the high seas, because he gave a lot of his booty to the needy, but apparently Black Sam could afford to be generous: In that single year of 1717, he pirated over $200 million (in today’s money) worth of treasure, making him “ the richest pirate in history.” And fittingly, he and the Whydah and its crew, (all but two), were lost in a nor’easter off of Cape Cod. Divers are still scavenging that wreck and have so far salvaged over $400 million worth of treasure.
You might have perceived that Rufus, too, had sailing in his blood. I did write recently of our near disaster in his lobster boat. And I have room here to mention just one other of his memory lapses. During a winter when he was back in Moorhead teaching, he leased his big two-story house in Castine to renters but forgot to tell them to turn off the water when they moved out. As a result, a frozen burst in his upstairs bathroom causing the tub to overflow.
The water ran down the steps, under the front door, down the front steps and across the street, down into the bay and froze, creating an ice slide across Water Street. Curly, of the Three Stooges, could have ridden a toboggan from that bathtub all the way down into Castine Bay whooping all the way.
The city noticed it only because the water pressure in the whole city began dropping. That’s when they uncovered the problem. I needn’t go into how much that lapse cost Rufus, but again, “Oh the humanity!” So lapses and pirates all considered, Rufus was, as MSC president Roland Dille remembers him, “a beloved but complex memorable” guy.
