Blue Goose Day is happening! Saturday, June 6 is the main event with “back to blue basics.” We will host all the events on site at the zoo.
USFWS display booths will be available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. will feature endangered species. Highlighted habitats and their animals include Mountains, Rain Forests, Islands, and Savannah Grasslands. Information will be available and families are encouraged to complete hands on activities at home after their zoo visit. Each child will get a field journal to help them collect information. Once they complete it on site they get to spin the conservation wheel for prizes.
The food, craft, and vendor show will be in the parking lot and campground. There are specials in Margie’s Food and Gift for the whole weekend. The Twin Town Business Partners and Wahpeton/Breckenridge Chamber members will be hosting a Blue Goose Shopping Promotion so stay tuned for that information to be on the Chamber site next week.
In the meantime, you can get creative at home by showing your Blue Goose support with the Daily News sponsored contest, Best Blue Goose themed home or yard. Details at chahinkapazoo.org soon.
More fun stuff ahead as we near this annual family event! Honk!!
