As we celebrate 90 years of “Fun and Conservation at Chahinkapa Zoo” this summer, we also are honoring the 20th anniversary of Blue Goose Days. That milestone will be reached from June 1-4.

What started as a partnership between Chahinkapa Zoo, Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge , and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2003 has turned into an annual event commemorating conservation, community, and global conservation. The first celebration honored the National Wildlife Refuge System with a centennial event in 2003. It recognized the anniversary of the first NWR, founded by Theodore Roosevelt.  



Kathy Diekman is Chahinkapa Zoo director.

Tags