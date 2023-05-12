As we celebrate 90 years of “Fun and Conservation at Chahinkapa Zoo” this summer, we also are honoring the 20th anniversary of Blue Goose Days. That milestone will be reached from June 1-4.
What started as a partnership between Chahinkapa Zoo, Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge , and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2003 has turned into an annual event commemorating conservation, community, and global conservation. The first celebration honored the National Wildlife Refuge System with a centennial event in 2003. It recognized the anniversary of the first NWR, founded by Theodore Roosevelt.
Chahinkapa Zoo and Tewaukon NWR coined the phrase “Zoos and Refuges – Your Conservation Connection,” Ever since then, people have been flocking to Wahpeton the first weekend in June to celebrate our planet.
This year’s theme is “Endangered Species.” NWR agencies will be on site with activities for our visitors’ enjoyment!
Wahpeton and Breckenridge have once again embraced BGD with activities, events, and more! Returning favorites include the Blue Goose Days parade, a vendor show at the zoo, the Amazing Race, and Tal’s Birthday Party! New this year is a Blue Goose dance at the Eagles Club, a chess tournament, and more.
Getting more involved in Blue Goose Days is easy. Your group, organization, or club may join in the four-day event by calling Katie at the Chamber or myself at the zoo. Please see the entire schedule online or in the Daily News It is not too late!