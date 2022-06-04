To recognize the partnership between zoos and national wildlife refuges, Chahinkapa Zoo and the USFWS through Tewaukon Refuge, Cayuga, North Dakota, founded Blue Goose Days. The first celebration honored the National Wildlife Refuge System with a centennial event in 2003, which is the anniversary of the first NWR founded by Theodore Roosevelt.
Tewaukon NWR and Prairie Wetland Center have been instrumental in planning, developing, and presenting the days’ conservation events.
Chahinkapa Zoo and Tewaukon NWR coined the phrase “Zoos and Refuges – Your Conservation Connection.” Our 2003 event featured a ground breaking ceremony for a new Waterfowl Habitat sponsored by USFWS. Governor John Hoeven gave a speech on the importance of NWRs and zoos. Janet Ady, senior program advisor for USFWS outreach and education, from Washington D.C., spoke on agency partnerships the important roles of citizens in science. Fellow zoo directors from North Dakota and South Dakota helped break ground donning blue goose hard hats. Ever since people have been flocking to Wahpeton the first weekend in June to celebrate and learn more about the conservation work being done in North Dakota.
Blue Goose Day was named from the blue colored goose on the USFW logo. Honker (a giant Canada goose) is the mascot for kids’ education about wildlife refuges.
Wahpeton and Breckenridge have jumped on board and added so many other wonderful activities throughout the community. Please see the entire schedule online or in the Daily News!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.