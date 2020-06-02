Mark your calendars. It’s back! Borderline Chalkfest will return to the Twin Towns on July 18-19. Borderline Chalkfest is a free, two-day street art festival with entertainment, food and fun for the whole family.
Once again the event is being organized by Wahpeton’s own Shawn McCann. Shawn is an award winning street artist, festival organizer and creative consultant. He was one of the few American artists chosen to participate in the Dubai Canvas, which is one of the most prestigious street art festivals in the world.
This year’s event will feature professional and amateur street chalk artists from all over the United States and will be located on Fourth Street North in Wahpeton. Everyone is invited and encouraged to participate in fun. Back by popular demand will be the community mandala where the public is welcome to help create a community art piece. Amateur artists may also apply to have their own square in this year’s festival.
Go to www.wbchamber.net or contact lisa@wahpetonbreckenridgechamber.com to get an application and join in the fun.
This year we will be making some adjustments to the festival to stay in compliance with the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. As we get close to the time of the event we will put into place procedures for the safety of the public as well as the artists.
Our family fun art festival would not be possible without donations and the sponsorships of our area businesses. Sponsoring this event is a great way to help promote our community and gain exposure for your business. Borderline Chalkfest is the only festival of its kind in the area and we are fortunate to be able to offer it. In order to continue to offer this event and help it grow we need your help. Please consider donating or becoming a sponsor.
Again, go to our website or contact the WB Chamber of Commerce for more information.
