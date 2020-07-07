Mark your calendars for July 18-19. The Second Annual Borderline Chalkfest is less than two weeks away.
Borderline Chalkfest is a free two day event held on Fourth Street North between City Brew Hall and The Boiler Room right here in Wahpeton. The festival features sidewalk chalk art by professional artists from all over the United States as well as amateur artists. It’s a weekend full of entertainment, food trucks and family fun.
Returning by popular demand is the community mandala.
This is a large piece of art that everyone is invited to come and help create. Children and adults of all ages will enjoy being part of this amazing creation.
This year’s professional lineup includes Wahpeton’s very own Shawn McCann.
Shawn graduated the Minneapolis College of Art and Design with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. He has grown into a multi-media, multi-disciplinary artist whose work explores color, texture, form and content.
This approach has led to the many areas in which Shawn’s work has encompassed including street painting, murals, fine art, children’s books, installation art, temporary and permanent art and commercial illustration. He has been featured at numerous street painting festivals, worked on projects such as exhibition-sized pieces and worked with corporate clients.
Shawn’s work has won numerous awards. He has been a NEA grant recipient. His work is held in private and public collections and he has also been featured twice at the L.A. Times Festival of Books as a featured illustrator. Last year, Shawn was one of the few American artists chosen to participate in the Dubai Canvas, one of the most prestigious street art festivals in the world.
He has just recently helped create the mural on the ceiling of Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store. Shawn is also the organizer of Borderline Chalkfest. We are grateful for all his work in helping bring this wonderful event to the Twin Towns.
Joining Shawn will be nine additional professional artists from all across the United States.
Make sure you like the Borderline Chalkfest Facebook page to learn more about each of these talented artists and to keep up to date on everything we have planned for this exciting festival.
Make plans to bring the entire family to the Second Annual Borderline Chalkfest Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19 in downtown Wahpeton. You won’t be disappointed.
It truly is a one of a kind event.
