I have a bit of a love/hate relationship with social media.
On the one hand, it’s great for sharing pictures and stories, especially with those far away. During this pandemic, it’s been fun to put out quizzes, top five lists, and so on to keep people’s minds off the real world.
The problem arises when social media becomes a place of negativity. We’ve all seen those posts (political or otherwise, but often political). But for someone like me, a guardian of our city’s public image, I cringe to see what some post about Wahpeton.
I understand the need to some to vent. And I know that, at times, change comes about from making a strong statement to upset the establishment.
All I ask is that, when you post about anything (in this case, the city you live in/work in) please consider first how it’s going to be viewed by others and whether or not it will ultimately have a positive outcome. Remember, people who are looking to move to Wahpeton or start a business here are doing their research and will see what’s posted about our fair city. What kind of image do we want to portray?
Switching gears, how about the Borderline Chalkfest last weekend? A good turnout, great art, nice weather … overall it was great to see the buzz downtown. But not just downtown. As I drove some visiting friends around town, there were people all over taking advantage of our amenities and the weather. People in the park, on the shared-use paths, working in their yards. I have no doubt my friends were impressed by the activity last weekend.
And speaking of weekends, another point I’d like to address is the thought that “nothing happens here on weekends in the summer.” There’s no doubt that a lot of people head to the lakes on weekends when it’s nice, but the fact is there are also a lot of people that do not. Case in point: Chalkfest. I’m sure there were a number of people from out of town that converged on Wahpeton to partake in the event (and that’s part of the goal). But there were certainly people from the community that enjoyed it as well.
Let’s break old habits and stereotypes and make Wahpeton a vibrant place, even on summer weekends.
