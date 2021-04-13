COVID-19 aftereffects are being felt all over the country. Low employee productivity and lack of workforce have become prevalent issues not only in our community but nationwide. There are a lack of people willing (or able) to work for a multitude of reasons. This new workforce pandemic is being seen across the country. The question is, how do we begin to address these problems? If you dismiss wages as the main reason people don’t show up for interviews or first days, for that matter, what are you left with?
One issue may be that working from home has become an obstacle for businesses which can not offer this type of work environment. Why would a worker want to work behind a counter when they can work from home? Many businesses created work from home scenarios, and many will stick to those protocols long after COVID-19. Work at home has become an expectation and it’s hard to compete with that.
If your business is entirely in-person, it may take some creativity to appeal to workers. Things you might be able to do include flexible shifts. Allow parents to work around their children’s schedules or offer floating start times within a window of time. The clue here is to get creative with the allowances you can make.
Ghosting has become a common phenomenon in the modern dating world. Don’t want to deal with a difficult situation? Ignore it and disappear. We’re starting to see this trickle down into our workforce. It’s acceptable to just not show for an interview, first day, drug screen, etc.
To avoid being ghosted, employers need to do their best to connect with potential employees immediately. Form a relationship early by sharing details about your life. People are more likely to ghost when they don’t feel a connection or don’t think of the employer as a person.
Another thing people have done over COVID-19 is to re-evaluate things in their lives. Some people may have decided that life is too short to work at an unfulfilling job. Others may have seen this as a sign to start their own job. Maybe they saw how being a loyal employee can still result in a lay-off or furlough. Whatever the reason, the reality is that people have changed, and you need to, as well.
It’s important to find out what your existing employees want and what makes them stay with you. Use that in your job marketing. Ask employees for referrals. Reward them for their loyalty and they’ll talk about how great you are to their friends.
Employers are facing difficult times right now recruiting good people. In order to be competitive in the job market, you need to stand out. “How we’ve always done it” isn’t going to work any more. Businesses will need to think of some creative ways to attract new employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.