Lisa Kunkel

The Twin Town Business Partners are hosting a Sip and Shop event the evening of Thursday, August 12 from 5-7 p.m. at participating Twin Town businesses. Participating businesses for this event include Drifter Chic Boutique, The Weathered Nest, Breckenridge Drug, Pinewood Kennels, Indigo life + style, Wahpeton Drug and Gift, Hairetage Hallmark, The Golden Rule, Red Door Art Gallery, and Healing Arts Chiropractic.

Tickets are available at the Chamber office, Indigo life + style, Hairetage Hallmark and the Golden Rule for $10 in advance and $20 the day of the event. Get your ticket and visit participating businesses to enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres, giveaways, and in store steals and deals.

The fun doesn’t stop there! Bring your Sip & Shop ticket to the City Brew Hall by 7:30 p.m. that evening and turn it in for a chance to win a collection of $50 gift cards from each of the event’s participating businesses. That’s a $500 value. The drawing will be held that evening and you do not need to be present to win.

Grab your friends and come out to enjoy a fun evening exploring the downtown Wahpeton and Breckenridge businesses.

The Twin Town Business Partners have set the dates for the rest of their fall events. Make sure you mark your calendars and plan on attending. The events include Java Jump on Sept. 25, Shoppers On The Hunt on Nov. 6, Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 and Cookie Crawl on Dec. 11.

Thanks for supporting our local businesses and our amazing community.