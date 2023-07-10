We have just passed the greatest annual event in civil religion when we all – even some atheists – joined the chorus of “God Bless America” to honor the United States, believing somehow that God is still dealing with countries even though the New Testament made faith a personal rather than a national matter.

So by what authority can we order God to bless America when we are not sure of the status of nations in his theology? Indirectly, this idea is based on the assumption that America is worth God’s blessing.



Lloyd Omdahl is a former N.D. lieutenant governor and retired University of North Dakota political science teacher.

