The Fourth of July, Independence Day, and the birth of our nation. Whichever you chose to say is not important. What counts is that you say it. Say it to your neighbor, family, or friend. Say it to a sale clerk, food server, or taxi driver. But say it, “Happy Fourth of July!” And be proud to do so.
There are a lot of things going on in our country. It makes us frightened, it causes anger, and it is bewildering how much has been endured. Watching the news horrifies us. We try to remember the richness in our lives, but are saddened by the lack of respect our dear nation receives from so many. But, know that there are countless good. They far outnumber the bad.
Our nation cannot heal alone. We need everyone to do all that they know is right. Keep on caring for others. Give thanks and respect to our local law enforcers, firefighters, and first responders. Compliment a worker in their place of business. It is easy to do and so appreciated. And most of all smile at each other, hold your children, and give thanks for what we have and the goodness yet to come.
Not everyone takes a holiday trip and may chose to stay close to home this summer. Great news as there are plenty of adventures just steps away from your door. The parks are a great recreation venue with playgrounds, tennis courts, ball diamonds and much more. Other wonderful ways to celebrate our freedoms this summer include:
Ask an elder about the summers of yesteryear. You will be in for a treat. Picnic with your family. Attend a fireworks show. Or simply sit with your children and read aloud from a classic children’s story. Watch a Disney film. Eat ice cream. Chill a watermelon. Go fishing. Make homemade treats in an ice cube tray. Hand a beer to your neighbor over the fence. Pet your dog. Catch fireflies. Enjoy your yard, apartment balcony, or front steps. Relax, be joyful, and know that you deserve to live in America.
