Celebrating National Dress up Your Pet Day should be up to your pet
Each month of the year has many observances. You can find everything from National Chocolate Day to Hot Buttered Rum Day (I like that one).

And today, among other claims of importance, is “National Dress Up Your Pet Day.” Seriously. Perhaps your dog needs a coat or winter booties to keep them safe or contented. Understandable in our climate. And sometimes pet owners dress their beloved cuddler in a variety of novelty costumes. If there was ever going be a pet dress up day I would have thought it to be Halloween, BUT, NO, it is today.



