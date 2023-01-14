Celebrating National Dress up Your Pet Day should be up to your pet

Each month of the year has many observances. You can find everything from National Chocolate Day to Hot Buttered Rum Day (I like that one).
And today, among other claims of importance, is “National Dress Up Your Pet Day.” Seriously. Perhaps your dog needs a coat or winter booties to keep them safe or contented. Understandable in our climate. And sometimes pet owners dress their beloved cuddler in a variety of novelty costumes. If there was ever going be a pet dress up day I would have thought it to be Halloween, BUT, NO, it is today.
Some people wonder if that is good for a pet. Unless your veterinarian claims something harmful (rubbing the skin, overheating, or other), dressing up your pet may be an enriching event where the extra attention is welcomed. Oftentimes it may not be the case. It is a very individual tolerance.
If your pet is not constricted by the material, then the only other thing that may cause lack of comfortability is the embarrassment he or she may suffer at the doggy park. If they don’t want to leave your car, it may be the choice of clothing you picked out for them.
Of course I jest about the whole scenario and am not a dog apparel owner. Afterall, if you would look at my wardrobe and you would understand that fashion it is not a forefront in my wheelhouse.
However, I did have some fun when Peter, our Chipin (chihuahua min-pin mix) donned a lion’s mane. (Thank you Myar Oltman, pet costumer extraordinaire). It was short-lived as he tolerated it only for a brief zoo promotion. It was not to his long-term enjoyment so the mane was shed. But, he looked fearsome and regal while it lasted.