Women’s History Month is an opportune time for remembering, recognizing and celebrating women’s gifts to make life better for people. Parks, recreation, zoo, arts, outdoors, history and quality of life have benefitted from many influential, powerful and serving women.

Meredith Mitskog served as a park board commissioner for 30 years. She led as board president, and was instrumental for the swimming pool complex and supporting Chahinkapa Zoo renovation, park system expansion and new recreation programs. Meredith was generous with her kindness, time and resources. It is important to have board diversity.



Tags