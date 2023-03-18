Women’s History Month is an opportune time for remembering, recognizing and celebrating women’s gifts to make life better for people. Parks, recreation, zoo, arts, outdoors, history and quality of life have benefitted from many influential, powerful and serving women.
Meredith Mitskog served as a park board commissioner for 30 years. She led as board president, and was instrumental for the swimming pool complex and supporting Chahinkapa Zoo renovation, park system expansion and new recreation programs. Meredith was generous with her kindness, time and resources. It is important to have board diversity.
Kathy Diekman has been Chahinkapa Zoo’s director since 1994. She has incredible passion for her professional position. Kathy is multi-skilled with media relations, writing, teaching and special events. She started community celebrations like Blue Goose Days, Zoo Boo and Wild Games. Zoo visitors learn about conservation education from an orangutan, white rhinoceros and a spider monkey named “Niko” who she raised.
LaRee Bumgarner was Wahpeton’s recreation director for 20 years and did a phenomenal job with youth sports tournaments. Long-time Nebraska Babe Ruth Baseball State Commissioner John Oliver was the national representative at a Midwest Plains Tournament managed by LaRee and said, “It was the finest tournament I’ve ever been associated with.” Several girls and boys’ basketball tournaments were held every winter, economic impact booms for local businesses.
Janet Gagelin, a member of the USA Softball North Dakota Hall of Fame, was the face of women’s softball for five decades. “Gage” was an outstanding player, state tournament manager, league representative and treasurer.
She supervised youth tennis lessons, transitioned to coed softball and schedules Pickleball. Janet has written five books and talks about history on KBMW Radio. Judy Oren and Janet masterminded a historic Wahpeton walking tour and led the Health Watch for many years.
The Erdrich family has been influential in the arts scene. Rita, the mother, is a skilled painting artist, active with the Three Rivers Arts Council and Red Door Art Gallery.
Daughters Louise, Heid, Angie and Lise are phenomenal. Louise has written nearly 30 books, including “The Night Watchman,” whick won a Pulitzer Prize. Heid is a skilled poet, writer and educator.
Angie is a pediatric medical professional who has illustrated children’s books and is an artist with lens. Lise, a talented artist, writer, author, historian and grant-writer, is highly responsible for Wahpeton’s public art. She wrote National Endowment of the Arts grants for the zoo and Dakota Avenue murals and the moose, turtle and dinosaur sculptures in the Sculpture Park.
Simone Sandberg, local attorney, skillfully authored Red Door Art Gallery, Tri-State Safety Association, Parks-Rec Foundation and other non-profit 501-c-3 applications.
Cindie VanTassel organized the Junior Wildlife Club, was an award-winning Scout leader, taught hunter education and got kids outdoors. Becci Truesdell, Abby Carlson, Mary Rausch and Melissa Schumacher are following in her Sportsmen’s Club footsteps.
Elaine Wold and Lois Berndt preserved history as dedicated, long-serving Richland County Historical Society Board Presidents.
Mary Ann Siemieniewski was the park’s first horticulturist who started landscaping, annual and perennial flowers and welcoming entrances in the parks. Dee Moeller and Joan Zettel followed with green thumbs.
Norma Nosek was a champion for people with disabilities and a fantastic Bagg Farm leader. She was a model senior citizen volunteer into her 90s.
Neoma Laken was Ms. Breckenridge, instrumental for Project Breckenridge, Red River canoeing maps, historical plays, Wilkin County history and Welles Memorial Park, especially the performing stage. Mary Ann Conrad, Ev Fox and Jana Berndt are other Breckenridge icons.
Kristine Askerooth and Korrine Weisbrod helped form Prairie Pothole Partners, the “Friends of Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge.”
Jeanne Miranowski did a superb job as a swim lesson director for three plus decades. She was dedicated to the swim team and coached daughters and granddaughters.
Ann Smith taught outdoor ice skating lessons at Chahinkapa Park and then helped start the Southern Valley Figure Skating Club.
Heather Retzer has done a fantastic job managing the Twin Town Youth Archery Program and was named “Volunteer of the Year” by the North Dakota Game & Fish Department.
Rebekah Christensen has skillfully directed Kinship, the Twin Towns mentoring program, for nearly two decades.
Katrinka Griffin dedicated her life to coaching Special Olympics athletes with intellectual disabilities. They loved her! Mary Althoff and Jada Bladow have been other key supporters.
Renelle Bertsch, Tami Sirek, Laura Youngbird, longtime art friends. Collette Barton and United Way. Kathy Lenk and safety. Connie Raguse and Connie Metcalf, Park Board Clerks. Deb Christopher, Softball Umpire-in-Chief. Lois Jorgenson and walks.
Lynnae Loeks, the zoo’s first educator. Alisa Mitskog and Cindy Beck, citizen legislators. Our women teachers.
Wives, daughters, mothers, sisters, granddaughters and grandmothers.
And many others. All wows!
Wayne Beyeris the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.