Chahinkapa Zoo is proud to be a big part of what makes our Twin Towns Area a quality place to live. Additionally, one should not underestimate what Chahinkapa Zoo does for economic growth and tourism.
The zoo is vital to our community. We must not take for granted that the zoo will be here in future years.
Chahinkapa Zoo is governed by the Wahpeton Park Board. There are five park board commissioners. The zoo director’s salary is paid by the WPB, along with fire and tornado insurance on all buildings and structures. Zoo operations are primarily funded by admissions including memberships, donations and fundraisers.
The Chahinkapa Zoo Association is a policy making and fundraising board of directors. There are seven board member positions. Together, we work hard to support a quality education and conservation facility.
There is a pride here in the Twin Towns Area. It is a respect for and coming from people who make a difference. You encounter them daily in business and leisure. You are one of them. Together, our circle of friends stems from similar interests, neighborhoods, recreation, and the sports teams for which our children play.
We dine together on patios and tailgates. We meet for food and drinks at our many fine restaurants. We gather for worship, dining, recreation and benefits. We hold the hand of a friend in happy times and in sadness. We hope for the future of our own kids, grandkids, and the youth in our community.
Like many businesses and agencies, we too are affected by inflation and operating costs. It is difficult to balance our admission rates while keeping them affordable for the average family. Adding habitats and new species increases Chahinkapa Zoo’s conservation work and successes while it boosts the annual attendance, therefore increasing revenue.
At the same time, additions are costly and while our zoo staff size stays the same, the workload multiplies immensely. The zoo’s master plan is fluid. It currently includes expanding the “Plight of Africa” footprint. I don’t know when this will become a reality. Sponsors are necessary for any expansion. Maintaining the costs of growth is also a factor.
During our 90th anniversary year, it is a good time to meet others who may wish to come on board to help ensure that Chahinkapa Zoo has a strong future. For more information, please contact me or a board member.