Chahinkapa Zoo presents cheetahs! We are excited to include this beautiful species in our education and conservation work.
Cheetahs (Acinonyx jubatus) are native to Africa and Iran although they have vanished from approximately 90 percent of their African range and nearly extinct in Asia. There is an estimate of only 7,100 left in the wild. They are listed as Vulnerable on the ICUN Red List meaning their populations continue to decrease.
Zoos are very important to the future of cheetahs and numerous species worldwide. Through approved captive breeding programs, SSP (Species Survival Plans), and public education, zoos and aquariums are most valuable.
Cheetahs are the world’s fastest land animal accelerating from 0-60 mph in only 3 seconds and continue up to 80 mph for a short sprint. Aiding their speed and agility are a lean body, small head, and amazing tail! A cheetah’s tail measures 26-33 inches! Wow! That is nearly two-thirds of its entire body length. This is important because when moving at incredible speeds the paws have very minimal contact with the ground surface. This magnificent tail can stretch out and become a counterbalance especially during sharp turns. Keen eyesight is another advantage as they are able to scan a good distance for prey. Favorite prey includes gazelles, wildebeest calves, impalas, hares, and smaller hoofed animals.
Due to its speed the cheetah tires quickly making most hunts in less than a minute. If successful the cheetah drags its prey into the shade where it protects its kill from other predators. Cheetahs’ spots help to camouflage in the dry, tall grasses of their natural habitat. The distinctive “tear lines” on the cheetah’s face running form the eyes to the mouth act as a sun reflector to avoid glare much like that of an athlete’s black greased patch under their eye.
Chahinkapa Zoo’s cheetahs are females aged 5 months and 5.5 months. They came to us from Tangayika Wildlife Park Zoo and are on exhibit in the cat habitat closest to the entrance. A naming contest is posted on line where you can enter your name suggestions.
Special NOTE:
“We are ready when YOU are!” This is our 2020 season motto. Chahinkapa Zoo opens for the season today, May 9. The safety protocols are all in place and we are most eager to see you. However, if you feel this is NOT the ideal time for you and your family to visit the zoo then you should take your time. We will be here all summer for your enjoyment and education. BE SAFE!
