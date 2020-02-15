Education is the first step to conservation. It is also the first priority here at Chahinkapa Zoo.
The zoo’s education philosophy is to present educational programs to individuals of all age groups to enhance their understanding and respect for wildlife, including native North Dakota wildlife and selected endangered species. Chahinkapa Zoo is an educational institution. The zoo’s statement of purpose is supported by:
• Providing on-site and outreach programs to schools within a 60 mile radius.
• Sponsoring programs for special groups to educate and increase awareness of native and exotic wildlife.
• Developing appropriate signage and graphics to interpret exhibits.
• Providing trained personnel to interpret exhibits.
• Offering internships, workshops and in-service to the region.
• Conducting zoo tours to address specific or general interests of groups.
• Addressing Native American’s culture and historic interaction with respect for wildlife.
• Offering a wide variety of classes and special workshops.
• Preparing and conducting programs stressing DEIA – Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion.
• Chahinkapa Zoo is a small zoo. It is a small zoo that adheres to its mission. The education programs are thriving and the participation is great! We are in a community of 15,000 people. Our classes and workshops are small in numbers, but pack a big message. There is so much information exchanged in one zoo program.
• We work in cooperation with scouts, 4-H, schools, service clubs and other organizations.
• A Watchable Wildlife Site allows visitors to enjoy songbirds, butterflies and other natural wildlife that are attracted by the large variety of flora. Binoculars, scopes and field guides are also available at no charge to our visitors.
• A zoo volunteer video tapes the zoo animals and shows them to residents in the retirement and nursing homes.
• Slideshows/power points are presented by the Zoo Director and the Director of Parks and Recreation to service clubs and other organizations.
• A “Cans for Camels” recycling program teaches all ages about the importance of conservation.
• The raptor rehabilitation program not only rescues wildlife, but also helps visitors learn about their important role in the web of life in both natural and agricultural ecosystems.
• Outreach programs to schools and organizations teach about everything from rainforest bio-diversity to Antarctica penguins.
• Zoo newsletters are published monthly.
• The news media covers events at the zoo and interviews the director on a number of conservation topics.
• Live radio spots including KBMW’s “The Morning Zoo” and KFGO’s “Behind the Scenes at Chahinkapa” keep people’s interest in the zoo and its mission even in the “off season.”
• Weekly radio shows on six regional stations feature the zoo director with zoo and conservation news.
The most important plan is to stay current on conservation topics and needs. We should not allow ourselves to become comfortable with adequate signage, workshops, outreach programs, and animal conservation efforts. Striving to do better in every aspect is the best plan.
