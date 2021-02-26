My daughter Amy sent me a video caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera. It was early morning footage and still dark. I viewed the bird of prey swooping down to catch its meal.
She sent it to me only to ask what kind of bird that was. I identified it as a horned owl. She asked if I was sure as it was in motion. “Well, of course!” I went on in my usual manner and teased that I have a trained eye for living things and a great horned owl is not difficult to recognize. I added, “I am a zoologist, you know."
Then I continued the text saying, “It’s just too bad he didn’t catch that rabbit. He was working so hard at it but alas the little bunny got away. That’s nature.”
Amy’s reply was short , “Mom that was a cat, NOT a rabbit!”
Coming soon ... summer zoo classes announced in April. Registration begins May 1. Included in the many educational opportunities is “Young Zoologists”, taught by yours truly. (I will brush up on my species identification!)
In conservation and education,
Kathy
