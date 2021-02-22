The third Annual Borderline Chalkfest date has been set. Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 for a free, family friendly, fun-filled weekend.
Chalkfest brings artists from around the country for a weekend of activities and art on the street. Watch as the artists create their art pieces over the course of two days in downtown Wahpeton. Nearby restaurants and shopping add to the fun of a Chalkfest weekend. The event is lead by Wahpeton native Shawn McCann, who creates award winning art all over the world.
In addition to the professional artists, we again will be offering space for amateur artists to display their work. Please contact the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce if you are interested in participating as an amateur artist. An application is needed to secure a spot for this year’s event.
Borderline Chalkfest is presented by support from area businesses. Sponsors are needed to help make this year’s event possible. Businesses or individual interested in contributing to the success of this year’s festival through sponsorship are encouraged to contact me at 701-642-8744 or lisa@wbchamber.net. All sponsor’s names will be closely tied to the event and highly visible on marketing material as well as on the artists’ work during the event.
