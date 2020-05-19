Have you heard about Chamber Bucks? Last November the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce reintroduced Chamber Bucks to the Twin Towns Area. They were very popular over the Christmas season and now again with COVID-19, we are starting to see a lot of people using them.
This program is designed to keep dollars local and in the past six months we have sold approximately $8,000 of these. That is $8,000 that has stayed in our community supporting our local businesses and fueling our local economy Now more than ever, with the devastating effects COVID-19 has taken on our hometown restaurants and retail stores, it is imperative that we show our support.
We are seeing many businesses using Chamber Bucks for incentives or employee appreciation awards but individuals are also purchasing them to use for gifts for friends and family. Chamber Bucks are a great way to help support local businesses.
Chamber Bucks come in $5, $10 and $20 denominations and are sold at the Chamber office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. There are currently 28 area businesses that accept these. All the participating businesses are printed on the back of each Chamber Buck. We are always looking to add additional businesses to the program.
If your business would like to participate please give us a call and we would be happy to add you to the list. You do need to a chamber member to participate as this is a free program that we offer as a benefit to our members. Chamber Bucks are a great way to promote your business and get customers in the door.
If you are looking for a unique gift for someone please consider Chamber Bucks. They can be redeemed at a large variety of area businesses so the gift will always fit. Please call the chamber office at 701-642-8744 for more information or drop us a message at lisa@wahpeton-breckenridgechamber.com.
Thank you for continuing to shop local. Together we are making a difference and together we will stay Southern Valley Strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.