The Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce and the Twin Town Business Partners are getting ready to kick off our holiday promotions in the Twin Towns and we are very excited about what we have coming up. Our promotions each Holiday season are designed to encourage shopping local and never has that been more important than this year.
On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, we are planning a Shop, Drop and Win promotion for Small Business Saturday. Shop at any local small business in Wahpeton and Breckenridge and turn your receipts in to the Chamber office for a chance to win up to $1,000 in Chamber Bucks. There is no minimum purchase and all Twin Town local small businesses are included. All customers need to do is write their name and phone number on the back of their receipt and bring it to the Chamber office (drop it in the drop box outside after hours) before noon on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The receipts will be sorted in to 2 categories, Wahpeton businesses and Breckenridge businesses. At 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, we will draw two $500 winners, one from the Wahpeton receipts and one from the Breckenridge receipts, LIVE on Facebook (winners will also be notified by phone). This is for purchases made ONLY on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28 and customers can enter as many receipts as they would like. The more you shop the better chance you have of winning.
This year, we are also doing Holiday Bingo. The Bingo cards will have the names of the participating retail businesses or restaurants on them and customers will get a stamp at the retail businesses or restaurants when they make a purchase of $10 or more. Once you visit enough businesses to get a Bingo, turn your card in to the Chamber office. We will be holding drawings on Monday, Dec. 7, 14 and 21. Each of those days we will choose two winners who will each receive $250 in Chamber Bucks. Drawings will be LIVE on Facebook at 1 p.m. each of those days (winners will also be notified by phone). Get your BINGO cards at the Chamber Office or any participating business. Holiday BINGO kicks off on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28. Cards will be available beginning Friday, Nov. 27. The last day to submit a card will be before 12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
That is a total of $2,500 in Chamber Bucks that we will be giving away this Holiday Season. Make sure you watch the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Facebook page to keep up to date on everything we have going on and thank you for supporting our local businesses this Holiday Season. Shop local, eat local, spend local and enjoy your local community!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.