Seems like you can’t throw a rock these days without hitting a help wanted sign. Workforce replenishment is a major issue for business in our community. How does a business attract employees? How can you set your business apart from all the other employers looking for help? Sure, you can run ads like everyone else or you can place a sign in front of your business and hope the right person passes by, but what else can you do to stand out in today’s competitive employee market?
Host an event at your place of business around something other than hiring. Hold a demonstration of what it is that your business does. Give the public the opportunity to come to your business and see what is happening and get them excited about what you do. While people are having fun, enjoying your business and getting to know your staff, let them know what positions you have open.
Empower your employees. No one wants you to fill your open positions more than your overworked team, so give them an additional incentive to get the word out to friends and family. You are also less likely to be ghosted by someone who has a connection to your business.
You are missing an entire demographic if you are not utilizing social media. There are even local groups on Facebook set up just for job listings. Run a search and see what comes up in your area then ask to join the group.
Get plugged into your local sports programs and sponsor a team. Sponsors are listed in programs and often allowed to put up banners and flyers. You can also buy advertisement time with the businesses that do live streaming of games and events.
Joining the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce is a great way to gain exposure. Did you know that you can post your job listings to the chamber’s website for free with your membership? If you are a member and would like help doing this please contact me at 701-642-8744 or lisa@wbchamber.net.
Hiring is one of the most difficult challenges facing businesses today. It’s not enough to simply tell people that you are hiring. You need to show that your business is a great place to work and tell them why they will enjoy working for you. Show them what makes your business better than others and use creative approaches to find job candidates.
Remember, keeping your current employees not only saves you time and money but good word of mouth can go a long way in the hiring process, so treat your current employees well.
