We can all agree 2020 has been a challenging year and we are ready for 2021 to bring a fresh new start. The Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce is busy making plans for the new year and eager to work with area businesses to make it the best one yet.
Businesses will soon be getting a chamber renewal notice. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the difference you make in helping build a stronger community. By choosing to be a chamber member, you are making an investment in not only your business but also the Twin Towns. Your membership dollars fund events that are designed to promote our area and attract new businesses, which benefit all of us.
Being a chamber member is a great way for your business to get noticed and for you to stay up to date on what is going on. As a chamber member, your business is listed in our local directory on our website. The local directory enables website visitors to search our member list by business category and is a benefit for chamber members only. You will also receive our monthly newsletter via email to help keep you up to date on what is happening in the Twin Towns and available networking opportunities as well as other information that is helpful to you in running your business.
There are countless benefits to being a chamber member, but what it comes down to are three simple questions: Do you want to be part of something larger than yourself in our community? Would you like more customers? Do you need help in some area of your business? If you answered “yes,” then becoming a chamber member is a good choice. If you have a business need, the chamber is likely able to help you by providing a direct solution or by connecting you with others who can help.
Thank you again to our more than 200 chamber members. If you are not currently a member and would like more information, we would be happy to visit with you. Please feel free to contact me at 701-642-8744 or lisa@wbchamber.net.
