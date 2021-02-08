Our 2021 membership drive is well under way and we would like to thank all the businesses that have renewed their chamber membership and also welcome the new businesses that have signed up to become members.
One of the things that makes your chamber membership so valuable is the exposure your business can receive. Community members often see chamber businesses as well-established, community-oriented, and reputable. According to the Shapiro Study, businesses associated with the chamber are also seen as having better products and services than non-chamber members.
Some ways that the chamber helps increase your exposure include having your business listed in the business directory on the chamber website. All our members are listed in the directory, which is available 24/7 online and is the top resource for visitors to our area.
As a chamber member, you will be given a link to a personalized membership portal. Through this portal you are able to update your business information, add events to our community calendar, list any Hot Deals you are offering and also list any job openings you have available. This tool is a great way to let potential customers know what you have available.
Another way to increase your exposure in the community is to become an event sponsor. By helping sponsor projects such as Borderline Chalkfest or Headwaters Days, you are getting your name connected with the events that bring people to our community.
Setting up a booth at Business After Hours is a great way to network with other businesses and really spotlight what you have to offer. Business After Hours is generally held in October. Please watch our Facebook page for more details as we begin planning for the 2021 event.
Your membership dollars really go a long way in helping you gain exposure for your business. By plugging yourself into the chamber audience, you are showing that your business is a well-respected part of the community. If you have any questions or would like more information on becoming a member of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce, please contact me at lisa@wbchamber.net or give me a call at 701-642-8744.
