The Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce thanks all who participated and attended the annual meeting last Thursday evening at City Brew Hall. A special thanks goes out to our amazing board of directors and others who played a role in “Bumped Off on Bourbon Street,” a murder mystery. It was a lot of fun and a great success and the roles were acted out with perfection. Again, thanks for all you do, without you this event would not have been such a great success.
Last Wednesday, we met with Shawn McCann about the Borderline Chalkfest coming back to the Twin Towns in July 2020. The date had been set for July 17-19. We look forward to bringing more new artists to town for the weekend and have them showcase their talents right here in the Twin Towns. The location will be Fourth Street North in Wahpeton, the same spot as last year. We will be adding other events to enhance the fun weekend for your enjoyment. Please put this on your calendar as you will not want to miss this.
We will have 3D and 2D artists and an amateur chalk class. The application will soon be posted for you to fill out and return to us on our webpage. We are looking for sponsors, host homes for visiting artists, art vendors, and more. Please follow along with us on our Facebook event page, Borderline Chalkfest, for more details. This will be a great weekend in the Twin Towns.
If you are looking for a way to become involved in the community, we are still looking for a few new ambassadors. For more information, contact us and we would be happy to visit with you.
We meet once a month at the chamber office, at 8:30 a.m. the second Tuesday. If you would like to come and check out a meeting to see who we are and what we do, consider yourself invited.
