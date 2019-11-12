And so begins this busy holiday season. We are busy at the Chamber gearing up for all the great events we have planned for you, from shop local events, to Small Business Saturday, tree lightings in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, the Festival of Trees at Heritage Square, Dash for Cash, Holiday Travel Voucher Raffle, and our biggest event, the returning Business After Hours.
The Wahpeton 150th will also hold its final events on Nov. 29-30. They include a holiday vendor show, fireworks, holiday lights parade and much more. Watch for more details on all these events.
We are so excited to be bringing back Business After Hours, a holiday business extravaganza. This event will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Wahpeton Event Center. About 30 businesses will participate in setting up booths. This event is open to all businesses and to the public. Tickets are $20 per person to attend with a fun evening of food, drinks, raffles, giveaways and networking.
Ticket sales will close on Nov. 27. Stop by the Chamber office and pick yours up today or call us at 701-642-8744 to reserve your spot. KBMW will be there doing a live remote the evening of the event. The Chamber raffle for a $3,500 Holiday Travel Voucher giveaway will also be drawn that evening. Those tickets are also on sale at the Chamber office.
There will be many different types of businesses showcasing who they are and what they do and what they have to offer in our Twin Towns. We certainly hope you will add this event into your busy calendar and join us for a fun-filled evening. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact myself or Lisa or stop by the Chamber office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.