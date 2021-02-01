Watching good businesses struggle has possibly been one of the hardest things for our community during the year of COVID-19. Businesses that have worked hard to be profitable are now fighting to not go under through no fault of their own.
Lock downs, capacity limits and changes in habits of patrons have all contributed to the problems these businesses are facing but one that we don’t usually think about is the issue of workforce. Often businesses have been unable to operate simply because they do not have staff. Their employees have been placed on quarantine or are simply afraid to return to work. Unemployment benefits have made it more favorable to these employees to stay home. In our area workforce is a major concern.
Without a strong workforce we are not able to keep our businesses operating and we definitely are not able to attract new businesses to our area.
A benefit the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce offers to its members that many businesses do not take advantage of is job listing on our website. If you are a member of the chamber this is a benefit included in your membership that you should be utilizing. It’s easy to use. Simply log in through your membership portal and enter your information. Through your membership portal, you are also able to update your business information, add “Hot Deals” your business is offering and post events to our community calendar.
If you are a member of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce and would like more information on how to sign into your membership portal and begin using this valuable benefit, please contact me at lisa@wbchamber.net or give me a call at 701-642-8744. I will be happy to help you get started. This is just one of the many benefits included with being a Chamber member.
If your business is not a member of the Chamber, I encourage you to give me a call so we can visit about what the Chamber can do to help your business to succeed and help our community grow.
