What is the Chamber? Our mission statement is, “To promote the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area through the enhancement of community growth and business development.”
Being a Chamber member helps support the business community. The Chamber hosts events that are designed to promote local businesses by bringing people to our community and encouraging local residents to keep their dollars invested here at home. Our hope is to create more traffic to the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area for continued economic growth and development. Your membership dollars are reinvested back into the community and are used to offset costs of the events we hold.
We as your Chamber support and shop from our members’ businesses and we also encourage our Ambassadors and Board of Directors and Community to do the same.
The Chamber is here to help our members business with any promotions or events that they may have. We can do so through advertising on social media, our newsletters, and our website. We can also help by spreading the word to our members.
We continue to strive to bring people into our twin towns and work on continued growth. We are here to inform people of all the services our communities have to offer. We want people to be aware of everything that is available to them right here in our area. Business spotlights and ribbon cuttings help keep people educated on what a business provides and what they have to offer. We are continually coming up with new events to get the word out and to draw people into our wonderful community. We encourage feedback and recommendations from our Chamber members to help meet their needs and maintain continued growth.
If you or anyone in your business is looking to be a part of these events and all the great things happening and changes we are making, we are looking for Ambassadors to join our fun energetic, idea sharing group. For more information please get ahold of myself or Lisa at the Chamber Office and we would be happy to give you more detail and discuss this opportunity with you. We meet the second Friday at noon every month. There is a fee to cover your lunches that are provided at each meeting, and it is also a great way to connect with new people and also network.
We also have recently formed the Twin Town Business Partners and are working on events to enhance our Community. The Business Partners group meets the first Wednesday of the month at 8:30 a.m. at the Chamber Office. Please feel free to attend one of these meetings to see what we are all about. If you would like to be on the board of the Business Partners group please let me know and I would be happy to discuss this further with you.
We look forward to the many fun events planned for the next year and would like to hear your input and ideas also. Please contact us anytime and feel free to let us know how we can assist you. Thanks for your continued support.
