The Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce would like to wish each and every one of you a very Happy New Year and an amazing 2020. We are all ready to dive into the New Year and promise to bring many events to you this year.
We will hold our annual meeting in February. In May we will host the Wine Walk, and help out with Marketplace for Kids. Blue Goose Days will be held June 5-7.
Save the Date for July 18 and 19 as it will be our second Annual Borderline Chalk Fest. We will add new events to it this year and we will look for artist sponsorships. Other events will be Headwaters Days on Saturday, Sept. 12, Business After Hours, tree lightings, Santa Days and much more throughout the year. We would like to thank you all for your continued support that you graciously show us all year long.
This year we are going to make few changes as well. We will offer Lunch and Learns to all of our Chamber members. You may learn a few new things and get up to date on how to use Google for your business. You will also learn how to use social media to benefit your business as well as other topics. We look forward to adding these new events to help you and your business move forward.
We will also work on events with the Twin Town Business Partners. If you would like to join us at our meetings they are the first Wednesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the Chamber Office. Please feel free to join as we are looking for new ideas to showcase the Twin Town businesses and plan events to get everyone out to shop local.
One last note, we are still looking for a few winners from the Dash for Cash ticket drawings to redeem their winning tickets You have until Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 to turn them into the Chamber Office to claim your Chamber Bucks. A huge thank you to all those that participated and shopped local through the holidays. Without you this event would not have been a success.
