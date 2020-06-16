We are excited to be able to reschedule the Lunch and Learn we had previously planned for March. The timing couldn’t be better to be offering this class. “Getting Visitors to Take Action” by Tyler Goldberg of CYBERsprout in Alexandria, Minnesota, will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 12 p.m. and will be a Zoom call.
As our businesses reopen and we begin the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic it is important to think about how we do business. Getting people to your website is one thing but how do you get them to take action? Tyler is ready to help you with a step-by-step plan to show you how you can get people more engaged in your website to increase your sales.
The last few months we have discovered the importance of online presence. There is no way to put the online shopping cat back in the bag and businesses need to get on the digital marketing train to grow their businesses.
Amazon earnings topped $75 billion in 2020 quarter one and Walmart sales are up 74 percent as well, according to NBC News. There are still customers who enjoy a shopping experience but many consumers lean towards online shopping. Brick and mortar businesses who also have an online presence can significantly improve their bottom line, which could make all the difference in this time of recovery.
Join us July 15 for this presentation and help bring your business to the next level. This Zoom call is free to Chamber Members and registration is required. We will be contacting our members via email in the next few days with registration information or watch our Facebook page to stay informed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.