At an English conference in Denver, I came late to Houghton Mifflin's sumptuous champagne, crepes and caviar breakfast thrown to sell textbooks. I found an empty table, and was soon joined by another late arrival, Nancy Willard, a lecturer at Vassar, and, as it turned out, also a fine poet. She asked me who my favorite poet was and I replied, "Right now I'm really into Blake."
"What a coincidence; here, let me sign this for you,” she said, and handed me a copy of her amazing book, "A Visit to William Blake's Inn,” written in charmingly child-readable poetry. It turns out Nancy was there to give a lecture on Blake later and sign books. She also gave me a signed copy of her latest book of poems, "Household Tales of Moon and Water."
I still treasure both of those books. I recommended "William Blake's Inn" to
my granddaughter, who will be starting teaching fourth grade near Sacramento this
fall. She found that whole book online. Its beautifully colored illustrations perfectly bring out the essence of Blake's magically simple, child-rich poetry.
Let me end this piece with a verse from David's Psalm, 8: "Out of the mouths of babes and sucklings thou hast ordained strength." And another from Isa: 11 : 6 "The wolf shall lied down with the lamb, and the leopard with the kid, ... And a little child shall lead them." Yeats perfectly makes my point : "For intellect no longer knows/ Is from the Aught nor Knower from the known./ That is to say, ascends to Heaven."
The gulf between the defiant and intangible Realm of The Spirit " and the tangible and measurable world of the intellect is deep indeed, because one treats of the natural; the other of the supernatural. The child with his imagination easily enters the Kingdom of Heaven, the adult, hardened by life's setbacks, often finds " the many-colored land" of fancy totally absurd. (See A.E. "The Candle of Vision.")
