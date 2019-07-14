Eagle Extravaganza was a highlight this week when kids learned about bald eagles in the wild and in the zoo.
Tammy Seebach, Wisconsin naturalist, visited with the students before heading out and having their chance to sit in an eagle nest on zoo grounds. To top off the event, each eagle enthusiast did a painting on canvas.
Chahinkapa Zoo eagles are not flighted due to injuries in the wild. They are all either traffic accident, gunshot victims or other. They are not releasable due to their injuries. When an injured bird of prey is releasable, zoo staff takes great joy in that day.
Another Zoo School Hooray was Kids’ Safari for young children. Three hours of exploring the animals in our world was highlighted with crafts, safari hats, and a lemur feeding. This event was lead by Zoo School Educator Addison Barth.
