While this may not be the most wonderful time of the year by most standards, I still love back to school. It’s not just because I get my lunch hours to myself again, although that’s a biggie. I love the activity and energy around town when the college students return and grade-school kids are back in action.

First, thanks to all who came out and enjoyed the block party last Sunday night at NDSCS. There was a good crowd the entire evening and hopefully everyone got a grilled burger or hot dog. Thanks to NDSCS for putting the party on, and to the Wahpeton Fire Department volunteers and anyone else who had a hand in making that night a success. I hope it’s the start of a yearly tradition.



