While this may not be the most wonderful time of the year by most standards, I still love back to school. It’s not just because I get my lunch hours to myself again, although that’s a biggie. I love the activity and energy around town when the college students return and grade-school kids are back in action.
First, thanks to all who came out and enjoyed the block party last Sunday night at NDSCS. There was a good crowd the entire evening and hopefully everyone got a grilled burger or hot dog. Thanks to NDSCS for putting the party on, and to the Wahpeton Fire Department volunteers and anyone else who had a hand in making that night a success. I hope it’s the start of a yearly tradition.
Things continued with the Wildcats as members of the football and volleyball teams greeted students at Wahpeton schools on their first day. It was pretty cool to see the college students high-fiving the little kids going into school as they begin a new year. Thanks to those players for being there and for being role models for the younger students. Go Cats!
In the last few weeks I’ve spoken to both of our new school leaders: Dr. Flanigan, the new president at NDSCS and Mr. Kaiser, the new superintendent at Wahpeton Schools. Both have been very eager to learn about our community and integrate themselves and their respective entities into it. I’ve been impressed at the level of community spirit all around this summer and it certainly looks like we have a bright future ahead of us.
I hope you’ll be around Sept. 15-17 as the Wahpeton Fall Festival and Bull Bash 2022 will be held that weekend. Events kick off on Thursday, Sept. 15 with the Classy and Classic Car Show. Cars, trucks, and motorcycles are welcome, and there’ll be cash prizes for winners in five different categories. There’ll also be live music by The Luebke Duo, food trucks, and a petting zoo presented by Pinewood Kennels.
A movie in the park will be held on Friday, Sept. 16. Come down to John Randall Field in Chahinkapa Park to see “The Sandlot” outdoors. The show starts at 8 p.m.
And then on Saturday, Sept. 17, head to the Wahpeton Event Center and enjoy a puzzle-building contest, a bean bag tournament, and Bingo. Please email chrisd@wahpeton.com to register for the puzzle contest and bean bag tournament.
The third annual Bull Bash highlights the weekend with the “Hottest Eight Seconds of Summer.” The event will be held on the NDSCS campus next to Bute Alumni Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. A concert, free with your Bull Bash ticket, follows the bull riding.
Chris DeVriesis Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
