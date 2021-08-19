It’s been a while since anyone’s been able to say that. And boy, does it feel good. As you know, just when we were ramping up to get the word out about the 2020 Census we were struck by a pandemic. Much of our planning had to be put on hold or dropped outright. Still, I was cautiously optimistic that we’d see an uptick in population. And we did. We’re now officially a city of 8,007 people.
We’ve certainly made strides as a city to keep that number moving up. And in my report to City Council last Monday I noted that, if we can keep momentum going, I’d like to see a nine in front of that number in 2030.
That sounds like a lot to ask, but in this day and age of people working from home, looking for good and safe communities in which to raise a family, Wahpeton can be at the forefront of that movement and see growth we haven’t seen in decades.
Speaking of people in town, this weekend is move-in for NDSCS. That means students and family in town, moving in, shopping, eating, and more. Let’s make them feel welcome in our community.
And it may be a little early to start talking about this, but I want people to start thinking about two things coming up.
First, we’re going to decorate for Holiday Lane starting in early October in order to (hopefully) beat the cold. As you can imagine, it’s a labor of love that’s heavy on labor. We could use volunteers to help wrap trees and set up figures to make sure we have things ready to go with more-than-enough time to spare. If you have a group that would like to volunteer for some community service and spend some time outdoors in the park, please contact me at City Hall at (701) 642-8448.
The second is the Holiday Lights Parade taking place in December. I want to give people, clubs, businesses . . . anyone time to get a plan together for that event. The first was small but successful, and my hope is to grow it for year two.
You can talk to me about this, or whatever other topic you want, at the Twin Town Mix and Mingle at the Wahpeton Event Center on Oct. 14.
