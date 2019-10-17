As cliché as it sounds, I’m one of those people that has to ask my children for help when it comes to doing certain things on my cell phone. Setting up an Instagram account, for example. It takes no time for them to whip through their apps to find what they want. I’m constantly swiping the wrong way or opening the wrong app for my need. It’s frustrating.
I’m getting a little better at using my cell for pictures, although depending on the situation I still prefer a good ‘ol Nikon. Video, however, still feels strange without having a video camera in my hand. Even though now, the recorders fit in the palm of your hand as opposed to the monsters we used to have that recorded on VHS tapes (for those of you under a certain age, video tapes were the precursor to DVDs (which were the precursor to Blu-ray).
But I know that a lot of you out there are getting more and more adept at using your phones to record those moments in life worth keeping. And here at the city level, we’d like to have you share some moments with us on our YouTube channel (Wahpeton, North Dakota). That winning touchdown, a choir solo, a three-pointer at the buzzer, or the marching band in the parade ... send them to me at City Hall (chrisd@wahpeton.com) and, as long as they’re appropriate, I’ll add them to YouTube. I may even share some on the city website. So get those cameras ready!
And speaking of getting ready – as I mentioned briefly in my last column, November is creeping up quickly and we have great events planned to cap the 2019 Wahpeton Sesquicentennial. First, I want to talk about the Holiday Lights Parade that’ll take place on Friday, Nov. 29 in Chahinkapa Park. We’re looking for parade entries, so if you’ve itching to decorate your vehicle, float, tractor – whatever – get them ready for Nov. 29. There’s NO fee to enter, just let me know via email or at 642-8448 so I can keep track of entries. All floats should enter the park on Fourth Street by the golf course and be lined up by 5:45 p.m. that evening, as the parade begins at 6 p.m. For those wanting to watch, enter the park at the main entrance on First Street and park in any of the lots save for the golf course lot.
The parade will end at the Chalet by John Randall Field, where there will be cider, music, and a fireworks display. Santa may even make an appearance. There will be a prize for the best entry voted on by spectators, and the Prairie Rose Carousel will be open from 4-6 p.m. with free rides. You won’t want to miss this event!
I’ll have more events to tout in my next column.
